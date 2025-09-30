- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates Centre of Excellence for Boys in Chakwal
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Inaugurates Centre Of Excellence For Boys In Chakwal
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 11:44 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Boys in Chakwal.
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Boys in Chakwal.
The chief minister was given a warm welcome on her arrival, as people showered flower petals and party workers waved flags along the route. Women, children and youth gathered in large numbers, while some supporters welcomed her on decorated horses, said a handout issued here.
CM Maryam Nawaz formally opened the campus and interacted with students carrying national flags and banners. She advised them to study with dedication and work to make Pakistan proud.
She wished to establish 10 to 15 Centres of Excellence in every city of Punjab. She mingled with students, asked about their studies, joined them in a group photograph and planted a sapling to launch a plantation drive at the campus.
Officials briefed the Chief Minister that the campus had been built on 40 kanals at a cost of Rs640 million. It features modern IT and science labs, a multipurpose hall, a sports stadium, clean drinking water and hygienic washrooms. Free textbooks are also being provided to students.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates Centre of Excellence for ..
Flood survey underway on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directions
44th National Kabaddi Championship from October 1
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) professor suspended over harassment, assault ..
SFA seals ice cream, limca shop over hygiene violations, Rs100,000 fine imposed
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel visits CMH, Civil Hospital to inquire ..
UN slams suicide attack in Quetta which killed 10 people
BISP, UNICEF to strengthen partnership for women & children’s health, nutritio ..
PML-N believes in performance-based politics: Ikhtiar Wali
President Zardari extends warm greetings to China on its 76th National Day
Kamal chairs meeting on dengue situation
Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes pushcarts among unemployed in Tando Adam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates Centre of Excellence for Boys in Chakwal2 minutes ago
-
Flood survey underway on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directions2 minutes ago
-
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) professor suspended over harassment, assault complaint2 minutes ago
-
SFA seals ice cream, limca shop over hygiene violations, Rs100,000 fine imposed2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel visits CMH, Civil Hospital to inquire after injured in bl ..8 minutes ago
-
BISP, UNICEF to strengthen partnership for women & children’s health, nutrition8 minutes ago
-
PML-N believes in performance-based politics: Ikhtiar Wali8 minutes ago
-
President Zardari extends warm greetings to China on its 76th National Day8 minutes ago
-
Kamal chairs meeting on dengue situation4 minutes ago
-
Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes pushcarts among unemployed in Tando Adam4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan announces electric buses, passport office for Hazro10 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CS stresses good governance, digital payments, environmental protection10 minutes ago