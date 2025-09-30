Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Inaugurates Centre Of Excellence For Boys In Chakwal

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 11:44 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Boys in Chakwal.

The chief minister was given a warm welcome on her arrival, as people showered flower petals and party workers waved flags along the route. Women, children and youth gathered in large numbers, while some supporters welcomed her on decorated horses, said a handout issued here.

CM Maryam Nawaz formally opened the campus and interacted with students carrying national flags and banners. She advised them to study with dedication and work to make Pakistan proud.

She wished to establish 10 to 15 Centres of Excellence in every city of Punjab. She mingled with students, asked about their studies, joined them in a group photograph and planted a sapling to launch a plantation drive at the campus.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that the campus had been built on 40 kanals at a cost of Rs640 million. It features modern IT and science labs, a multipurpose hall, a sports stadium, clean drinking water and hygienic washrooms. Free textbooks are also being provided to students.

