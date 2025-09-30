Open Menu

UN Slams Suicide Attack In Quetta Which Killed 10 People

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 11:38 PM

UN slams suicide attack in Quetta which killed 10 people

The United Nations Tuesday condemned the suicide bombing which took place in a busy street in Quetta, killing at least 10 people

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The United Nations Tuesday condemned the suicide bombing which took place in a busy street in Quetta, killing at least 10 people.

"We condemn all acts of terrorism including what happened in Pakistan today," UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

According to Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, the suicide bomber was driving a pickup truck, and security forces killed four of the attackers.

Recent Stories

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel visits ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel visits CMH, Civil Hospital to inquire ..

23 seconds ago
 UN slams suicide attack in Quetta which killed 10 ..

UN slams suicide attack in Quetta which killed 10 people

24 seconds ago
 BISP, UNICEF to strengthen partnership for women & ..

BISP, UNICEF to strengthen partnership for women & children’s health, nutritio ..

26 seconds ago
 PML-N believes in performance-based politics: Ikht ..

PML-N believes in performance-based politics: Ikhtiar Wali

27 seconds ago
 President Zardari extends warm greetings to China ..

President Zardari extends warm greetings to China on its 76th National Day

29 seconds ago
 Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan announce ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan announces electric buses, passport off ..

3 minutes ago
Balochistan CS stresses good governance, digital p ..

Balochistan CS stresses good governance, digital payments, environmental protect ..

3 minutes ago
 Green gold of mountains: Olive trees transforming ..

Green gold of mountains: Olive trees transforming Malakand, erstwhile Fata

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan–Turkmenistan Parliamentary friendship g ..

Pakistan–Turkmenistan Parliamentary friendship group holds first meeting

3 minutes ago
 Police launched Anti-encroachment operation in SBA

Police launched Anti-encroachment operation in SBA

3 minutes ago
 SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across ..

SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across Asia, Africa

3 hours ago
 Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion ..

Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion passengers in 2025: ACI

3 hours ago

More Stories From World