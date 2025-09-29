Open Menu

Balochistan Governor Emphasizes Youth Inclusion & Empowerment

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 11:13 PM

Balochistan Governor emphasizes youth inclusion & empowerment

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Monday stressed the need to make youth participation and inclusion an integral part of policymaking.

He emphasized that providing quality education and exposing youth to modern technology is crucial to meet the demands of the rapidly changing digital era.

The Governor expressed these views while meeting with a delegation led by Individual Lands Program Manager Saifullah Khoso at the Governor's House in Quetta. He also interacted with participants of the inaugural ceremony of the Governor's Youth Program.

Governor Mandokhel appreciated Individual Lands' efforts to provide emerging youth with access to opportunities for intellectual guidance, modern skills, and career choices.

He highlighted the importance of media literacy and familiarity with information technology.

On the occasion, the Governor also emphasized the need to provide basic facilities and opportunities to disabled people and transgender people, stating that modern technology can enable them to serve millions of people.

The delegation briefed the Governor on their problems and plans, and he assured them of all possible cooperation to address their issues.

