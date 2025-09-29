Open Menu

Transport Revolution Underway In Punjab : Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a transport revolution is unfolding across the province, bringing modern, safe, and eco-friendly travel facilities to citizens

In a statement on Monday, she said that from Mianwali, Wazirabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, and DG Khan to Faisalabad, the journey of development is progressing rapidly and would continue without pause. “Our resolve is to provide every citizen with modern amenities and a better quality of life,” she added.

The senior minister said that new fleets of clean, modern, and Wi-Fi-enabled buses have been introduced to ensure women’s safe, dignified, and affordable mobility.

This, she noted, would expand access to education and employment opportunities and build greater confidence among women commuters.

Marriyum Aurangzeb further said that the eco-friendly transport system would help ease urban pollution, improve traffic management, and provide every citizen with a comfortable and secure travel experience. She said, “In line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s roadmap, modern and safe transport facilities will be extended not only to Faisalabad but to all parts of Punjab. These initiatives will stimulate economic activity and bring visible improvement in the living standards of people.”

