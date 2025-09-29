NAB holds awareness Lecture on “Functions of NAB & Role of Students in ending corruption

As part of its ongoing anti-corruption awareness campaign, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan organized an awareness lecture on “Functions of NAB and Role of Students in Eradication of Corruption” at Federal Govt Boys Degree College Quetta Cantt on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) As part of its ongoing anti-corruption awareness campaign, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan organized an awareness lecture on “Functions of NAB and Role of Students in Eradication of Corruption” at Federal Govt Boys Degree College Quetta Cantt on Monday.

The Primary objective of the seminar was to aware youth about detrimental effects of corruption and to promote collective efforts for building a corruption-free society. The NAB officers, Afshan Bano Special Prosecutor and Khuram Shehzad Deputy Director engaged themselves with students and faculty, discussing NAB’s vision, mission and the significant role students can play in eradicating menace of corruption.

NAB officers emphasized students to adopt such moral standards wherein abhorrence against corruption become integral part of their personalities.

It was also deliberated that the teachings of islam also assert on self-accountability and do not allow an iota of dishonesty and corruption.

They added that nepotism, influence peddling, bribery, extortion and favouritism were underlined as forms of corruption, but unfortunately, these have been taken by the society as a norm.

The collective efforts of students, as crucial members of society, can play a pivotal role for laying foundation of a corruption-free society. The speakers effectively and patiently responded to the questions raised by the students and faculty members at the end of the session, they said.

On this occasion, the principal FG Boys Degree College Imtiaz Ali appreciated the efforts of NAB Balochistan and also assured to extend all possible assistance in the anti-corruption awareness drive of NAB Balochistan.

At the end principal FG Boys Degree College Quetta Cantt was presented the souvenir by Deputy Director NAB (Balochistan).

The event concluded with mutual express of gratitude and a note of thanks by both sides.