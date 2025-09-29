Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar visits Social Security Hospital Sheikhupura

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 11:13 PM

Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, accompanied by Secretary Labour Naeem Ghous, visited the Social Security Hospital Sheikhupura on Monday

During the visit, he inspected various sections of the hospital and reviewed patient facilities, staff attendance, medicine supply, and other administrative matters, said a handout issued here.

During the visit, he inspected various sections of the hospital and reviewed patient facilities, staff attendance, medicine supply, and other administrative matters, said a handout issued here.

Commissioner Social Security Muhammad Ali briefed the Minister on the hospital’s performance and management.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness and overall arrangements and announced that modern machinery worth Rs.

6 billion was being procured for Social Security hospitals to enhance healthcare services for registered workers. He said that the Sheikhupura hospital would soon be upgraded to a 100-bed facility through the construction of a new block, installation of modern equipment, and an increase in staff strength.

Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar further said that regional hospitals would also be equipped with modern machinery to ease the patient load on Lahore hospitals. He added that the government attached top priority to the welfare of workers and their families, and in this regard, additional labour colonies would also be established in Sheikhupura.

