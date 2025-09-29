Open Menu

Punjab Social Security Marks World Heart Day With Awareness Program

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 11:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Punjab Social Security organized an awareness program at the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Institute of Cardiology in connection with World Heart Day, here on Monday.

Special sessions were arranged for workers and their families to highlight the causes of heart diseases and preventive measures, with doctors urging participants to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

On the directions of Commissioner Social Security Muhammad Ali, Medical Superintendent Dr. Fareed Chaudhry, along with other specialist doctors, addressed the participants. They emphasized the importance of timely care, awareness, and lifestyle changes in reducing the risk of heart disease.

Dr. Fareed Chaudhry said that the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Institute of Cardiology was equipped with modern facilities and, in collaboration with Johns Hopkins, a state-of-the-art 100-bed hospital was being established to provide world-class treatment for cardiac patients. He reaffirmed that Social Security hospitals were committed to providing quality healthcare to workers and their families.

Participants of the program also pledged on World Heart Day to take all possible steps for the protection of their heart health, stressing that awareness and preventive care were key to leading a safe and healthy life free from heart ailments.

