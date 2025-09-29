PML-N Launches Membership Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 11:10 PM
Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Shazia Rizwan, addressed a membership drive for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Peer Wadhai, Union Council No. 7, Rawalpindi, registering numerous women
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Shazia Rizwan, addressed a membership drive for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Peer Wadhai, Union Council No. 7, Rawalpindi, registering numerous women.
She described PML-N as a party dedicated to public service and Pakistan’s progress, emphasizing the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in promoting women’s rights and empowerment. Women activists showed enthusiasm, chanting slogans in support of PML-N.
Shazia Rizwan said that the strong public response to the membership campaign reflects the desire for development, prosperity and stability.
Recent Stories
PML-N launches membership drive
Saudi Arabia hosts 27th Near East Forestry, Range Commission session in Jeddah
Dengue situation reviewed
Transport revolution underway in Punjab : Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Au ..
RDA dispatches relief goods for flood-affected victims
Bugti emphasise to represent Mines & Minerals Bill in Balochistan Assembly as jo ..
Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Na ..
SBP rolls out interest free financing on Electric bikes, rickshaws, loaders
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi Ports delegation; reviews infrastructure pro ..
Pakistan, Vietnam explore cultural collaboration through museum visit
Commissioner Quetta hails Boostan SEZ as game-changer for Balochistan’s econom ..
NCHR member discusses human rights initiatives with MoHR secretary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N launches membership drive2 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia hosts 27th Near East Forestry, Range Commission session in Jeddah2 minutes ago
-
Dengue situation reviewed2 minutes ago
-
Transport revolution underway in Punjab : Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb2 minutes ago
-
RDA dispatches relief goods for flood-affected victims59 minutes ago
-
Bugti emphasise to represent Mines & Minerals Bill in Balochistan Assembly as joint resolution59 minutes ago
-
Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari ..59 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Vietnam explore cultural collaboration through museum visit1 hour ago
-
Commissioner Quetta hails Boostan SEZ as game-changer for Balochistan’s economy1 hour ago
-
NCHR member discusses human rights initiatives with MoHR secretary1 hour ago
-
Police conduct 379 combing operations, arrest 39 suspects in 24 hours1 hour ago
-
36 criminals held in Faislabad1 hour ago