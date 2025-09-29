PML-N launches membership drive

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Shazia Rizwan, addressed a membership drive for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Peer Wadhai, Union Council No. 7, Rawalpindi, registering numerous women

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Shazia Rizwan, addressed a membership drive for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Peer Wadhai, Union Council No. 7, Rawalpindi, registering numerous women.

She described PML-N as a party dedicated to public service and Pakistan’s progress, emphasizing the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in promoting women’s rights and empowerment. Women activists showed enthusiasm, chanting slogans in support of PML-N.

Shazia Rizwan said that the strong public response to the membership campaign reflects the desire for development, prosperity and stability.