Balochistan govt launches Jail Health Program to ensure standard healthcare for inmates

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Balochistan government has launched its first-ever Jail Health Program, aimed at providing standardized healthcare services to prisoners across the province.

The initiative, introduced under the directive of Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, marks a major step toward inclusive healthcare reform.

Announcing the program during a medical screening camp at Central Jail Quetta, Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar described it as a revolutionary step and a “milestone in protecting the fundamental rights of incarcerated individuals.” He emphasized that prisoners are an integral part of society and deserve access to quality medical care.

Under the Jail Health Program, inmates would receiving comprehensive medical examinations, treatment, and medication for over 30 infectious and chronic conditions including Hepatitis A and B, TB, hypertension, and mental health disorders.

The initiative also includes vaccination drives and awareness campaigns to promote long-term wellness.

Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar acknowledged that prisoner health had long been neglected, but affirmed that the current government is proud to be the first to implement a dedicated healthcare strategy for correctional facilities. “Our goal is not just treatment, but transformation—ensuring inmates become healthy, informed, and rehabilitated members of society,” he added.

He further stressed, “A healthy prisoner guarantees a healthy society,” and confirmed that the program will be gradually expanded to cover all jails in Balochistan.

The launch reflects the provincial government’s broader commitment to health sector reforms, with a focus on equitable access to medical services for all citizens—including those in custody.

During his visit, Bakht Kakar also inspected vocational and educational programs for children, women, and other inmates. Prison officials briefed him on ongoing efforts to improve rehabilitation, training, and overall conditions within the facility.