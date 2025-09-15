National Assembly Committee reviews health policies

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) met at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA, to review pressing health matters with Minister for NHSR&C Syed Mustafa Kamal and senior officials.

The meeting opened with discussion on the registration of foreign medical graduates.

The Minister informed the Committee that PMDC had decided not to issue provisional licenses, but as a one-time exception, students from institutions registered before the enactment of the PMDC Act would be allowed to sit in the NRE exam scheduled for November 2025.

The PMDC announced that its online portal would open one month before the exam, providing ample time for students to register and prepare. Members of the Committee welcomed the move but stressed the need for long-term reforms to avoid confusion in the future.

The Committee also debated the possibility of extending the MDCAT 2026 examination date. Heavy rains and floods had disrupted students’ lives, particularly in rural areas. The Minister assured members that the situation would be reviewed by month’s end before finalizing the date.

Concerns about rising tuition fees in private medical colleges and the increasing brain drain of young graduates were also raised. Members recommended that PMDC revisit its framework to make medical education more affordable and accessible for students across Pakistan.

The issue of honorarium distribution at Polyclinic came under sharp scrutiny. Members noted that paramedical staff had been excluded and demanded transparency in the criteria used for awarding incentives. The Minister assured that new guidelines for 2025 had been approved and would soon be enforced.

The plight of contractual employees in health departments was discussed. The Ministry clarified that no adverse action had been taken and that current efforts were limited to data collection. Committee members, however, urged the government to provide job security to ensure better service delivery.

The Committee expressed concern over semi-functional units at Polyclinic, including its dental section. Allegations of misuse of medicines and the supply of low-quality subsidized drugs to parliamentarians were also discussed.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) was directed to thoroughly test medicines supplied to government hospitals. The Committee further recommended a third-party audit of private pharmacies and laboratories operating near PIMS and Polyclinic.

Poor conditions at Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) in the Islamabad Capital Territory were highlighted.

Members noted staff shortages and the heavy patient burden on major hospitals such as PIMS and Polyclinic.

The Committee proposed linking BHUs and RHCs with tertiary hospitals to improve referrals and reduce overcrowding at central facilities. This, they said, would ease pressure on major hospitals and ensure timely treatment for patients.

The incomplete King Salman Hospital project was raised again, with members urging the Ministry to actively pursue talks with the Saudi Government. They stressed that the facility, once functional, could significantly reduce the burden on Islamabad’s healthcare system.

Regulatory concerns within the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) were reviewed. Members stressed that under Regulation No. 13, conflicted members must declare their interests and abstain from voting. They recommended stricter measures, including removal of conflicted members from the board.

The Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council (PNMC) was another focus. Members were briefed on the suspension of its Secretary, arrests, and governance lapses. The Minister confirmed that a draft ordinance had been vetted by the Law Ministry and would soon be presented.

The Committee emphasized that the ordinance must clearly define the appointment and removal powers of the PNMC President and Secretary. It also recommended parliamentary representation from both Houses to strengthen oversight.

The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) came under discussion over shortages of doctors, procurement of medicines, hygiene issues, and the absence of senior doctors during emergencies. The Ministry was directed to take corrective measures immediately.

Parking fee disputes, ghost employees, and weak patient care standards at PIMS were also highlighted. Members stressed that public hospitals should focus on service delivery rather than becoming hubs of mismanagement.

The Minister briefed the Committee on the nationwide Cervical Cancer Vaccination Campaign launched on September 15. Running for 12 days, the campaign targets girls aged 9 to 14 years in Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, and Azad Kashmir.

He emphasized that over 70 percent of cervical cancer patients in Pakistan die due to late diagnosis. Preventive vaccination, he said, would be a milestone in saving lives. Members pledged support for awareness drives while warning against misinformation.

Concluding the meeting, Chairman Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani commended the Ministry’s efforts but stressed that Pakistan’s health sector requires urgent reforms. He noted that only a transparent, patient-focused system can bridge gaps and strengthen healthcare nationwide.