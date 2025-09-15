Open Menu

VEC Set Up At District Level To Create Awareness Of Voting Among Public: Waseem

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 11:31 PM

VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Elections) Balochistan, Syed Waseem Ahmed Jaffari on Monday said that the Voter Education Committees (VEC) established at the district level are playing a significant role in highlighting the importance and awareness of voting among the people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Elections) Balochistan, Syed Waseem Ahmed Jaffari on Monday said that the Voter education Committees (VEC) established at the district level are playing a significant role in highlighting the importance and awareness of voting among the people.

He said this while chairing a meeting at the Provincial Election Commissioner Quetta Office here.

The meeting was attended by the Officer Additional Director General (MCO) of the Election Commission Secretariat Islamabad, Nazar Abbas, Director Elections Abdullah, Director Admin Naeem Ahmed, Assistant Director (MCO) Jahanzeb Shah and District Election Commissioners of all districts of the province.

During the meeting, a detailed review of the six-month Calendar program of the district voters (February 2025 to July 2025) was conducted by the Election Commission.

On this occasion, all the District Election Commissioners informed about the meetings of the last six months, the challenges faced in them, significant achievements and their recommendations regarding the calendar for the next six months.

Additional Director General (MCO) gave a detailed briefing to the meeting about the six-monthly calendar and said that the views and recommendations of the officers would be considered for further improvement in the program.

He expressed the hope that all the District Election Commissioners would present concrete and workable suggestions while preparing the next quarterly calendar, keeping in mind the circumstances, so that all sections of the society could be included in the electoral process and voters, especially women would be informed about their responsibilities which would make it possible to increase the voting rate in the upcoming general elections.

Recent Stories

PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital s ..

PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital step to show Muslim world unity

1 minute ago
 VEC set up at district level to create awareness o ..

VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem

1 minute ago
 Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on di ..

Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Hea ..

4 minutes ago
 PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vuln ..

PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, nuclear contributio ..

4 minutes ago
 CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining c ..

CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining countries: Balochistan Governor ..

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt launches Jail Health Program to e ..

Balochistan govt launches Jail Health Program to ensure standard healthcare for ..

4 minutes ago
Two killed, one injured in Kahota road accident

Two killed, one injured in Kahota road accident

4 minutes ago
 PMD issues high-risk dengue alert amid flooding an ..

PMD issues high-risk dengue alert amid flooding and monsoon conditions

6 minutes ago
 HPV vaccination campaign launches in Sanghar

HPV vaccination campaign launches in Sanghar

6 minutes ago
 110km road network project in Khari Sharif to be c ..

110km road network project in Khari Sharif to be completed soon: AJK energy Mini ..

6 minutes ago
 National Assembly Committee reviews health policie ..

National Assembly Committee reviews health policies

6 minutes ago
 One dead, another injured in road accident in Hari ..

One dead, another injured in road accident in Haripur

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan