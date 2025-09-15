VEC Set Up At District Level To Create Awareness Of Voting Among Public: Waseem
Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Elections) Balochistan, Syed Waseem Ahmed Jaffari on Monday said that the Voter Education Committees (VEC) established at the district level are playing a significant role in highlighting the importance and awareness of voting among the people
He said this while chairing a meeting at the Provincial Election Commissioner Quetta Office here.
The meeting was attended by the Officer Additional Director General (MCO) of the Election Commission Secretariat Islamabad, Nazar Abbas, Director Elections Abdullah, Director Admin Naeem Ahmed, Assistant Director (MCO) Jahanzeb Shah and District Election Commissioners of all districts of the province.
During the meeting, a detailed review of the six-month Calendar program of the district voters (February 2025 to July 2025) was conducted by the Election Commission.
On this occasion, all the District Election Commissioners informed about the meetings of the last six months, the challenges faced in them, significant achievements and their recommendations regarding the calendar for the next six months.
Additional Director General (MCO) gave a detailed briefing to the meeting about the six-monthly calendar and said that the views and recommendations of the officers would be considered for further improvement in the program.
He expressed the hope that all the District Election Commissioners would present concrete and workable suggestions while preparing the next quarterly calendar, keeping in mind the circumstances, so that all sections of the society could be included in the electoral process and voters, especially women would be informed about their responsibilities which would make it possible to increase the voting rate in the upcoming general elections.
