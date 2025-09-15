HPV Vaccination Campaign Launches In Sanghar
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 11:26 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Like other parts of Sindh, the HPV vaccination campaign has also been launched in Sanghar, which would continue till September 27.
The campaign was formally inaugurated by vaccinating the 12 year old daughter of Civil Surgeon taluka hospital Sinjhoro Dr. Shabbir Ahmed and In-charge Lady Health Workers Dr. Hina Shabbir at the District Health Office Sanghar.
On the occasion, Dr. Shabbir and Dr. Hina said that the vaccine was extremely important to protect young girls from cervical cancer. “Some irrelevant people are spreading false propaganda against this vaccine on social media, and such elements are enemies of our daughters,” they remarked.
They added that as doctors, they fully understand the importance of this vaccine, therefore, they chose their daughter to be the first to receive it in the district.
District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Daulat Jamali also emphasized the importance of vaccination, urging parents not to pay attention to misleading content on social media. He said only vaccination can protect young girls from cervical cancer. Focal person Dr. Murtaza Siyal was also present on the occasion.
