Open Menu

HPV Vaccination Campaign Launches In Sanghar

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 11:26 PM

HPV vaccination campaign launches in Sanghar

Like other parts of Sindh, the HPV vaccination campaign has also been launched in Sanghar, which would continue till September 27

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Like other parts of Sindh, the HPV vaccination campaign has also been launched in Sanghar, which would continue till September 27.

The campaign was formally inaugurated by vaccinating the 12 year old daughter of Civil Surgeon taluka hospital Sinjhoro Dr. Shabbir Ahmed and In-charge Lady Health Workers Dr. Hina Shabbir at the District Health Office Sanghar.

On the occasion, Dr. Shabbir and Dr. Hina said that the vaccine was extremely important to protect young girls from cervical cancer. “Some irrelevant people are spreading false propaganda against this vaccine on social media, and such elements are enemies of our daughters,” they remarked.

They added that as doctors, they fully understand the importance of this vaccine, therefore, they chose their daughter to be the first to receive it in the district.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Daulat Jamali also emphasized the importance of vaccination, urging parents not to pay attention to misleading content on social media. He said only vaccination can protect young girls from cervical cancer. Focal person Dr. Murtaza Siyal was also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

PMD issues high-risk dengue alert amid flooding an ..

PMD issues high-risk dengue alert amid flooding and monsoon conditions

2 minutes ago
 HPV vaccination campaign launches in Sanghar

HPV vaccination campaign launches in Sanghar

2 minutes ago
 110km road network project in Khari Sharif to be c ..

110km road network project in Khari Sharif to be completed soon: AJK energy Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly Committee reviews health policie ..

National Assembly Committee reviews health policies

2 minutes ago
 One dead, another injured in road accident in Hari ..

One dead, another injured in road accident in Haripur

2 minutes ago
 At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack ..

At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..

11 minutes ago
Kashmiris to hold joint protest at UN Headquarters ..

Kashmiris to hold joint protest at UN Headquarters on Sep 27

6 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Mushaira held at Federal Urdu University

Mehfil-e-Mushaira held at Federal Urdu University

6 minutes ago
 3-day conference for Mohmand youth concludes in Ay ..

3-day conference for Mohmand youth concludes in Ayubia

6 minutes ago
 Court issues written order on petition against for ..

Court issues written order on petition against former president Arif Alvi

6 minutes ago
 Addl IG, DIG Riot force visit Qila Gujar Singh Pol ..

Addl IG, DIG Riot force visit Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines

7 minutes ago
 Chairman Vision Group Aleem Khan Inaugurates Park ..

Chairman Vision Group Aleem Khan Inaugurates Park View City’s Embankment Const ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan