CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining countries: Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Monday said that the mega project of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) has the untapped potential to put an end to the economic stagnation in the entire region and change the destiny of the adjoining countries

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Monday said that the mega project of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) has the untapped potential to put an end to the economic stagnation in the entire region and change the destiny of the adjoining countries.

He expressed these views while speaking with a delegation of Chinese businessmen led by President Balochistan Economic Forum Sardar Shaukat Popalzai. On this occasion, Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, Managing Director of Pak Eco Marine Solutions Limited Raja Taimur Rehman, Head of Blue Wave Merchantile Mr. Likui Liu and other company representatives were present.

The Governor said that for the first time, a private company - Blue Wave Mercantile (BWM) is investing in Gadani, which would take CPEC to new heights of development.

“This investment can create vast employment opportunities by further activating the shipbreaking industry of Gadani with modern technology, ensuring environment -friendly practices and providing modern skills to the youth”, he said and added that as the shipbreaking industry of Gadani grows, it will emerge as an “Economic Hub” of the region, attracting new investors and taking Pakistan towards a more prosperous future.

Jaffar Khan Mandokhel made it clear that along with the development of CPEC, it is mandatory to keep a large part of Balochistan as per the law.

He said that in view of the valuable land of Gadani which is worth billions of rupees, it is mandatory to keep a major share of Balochistan so that it is also profitable for the government of Balochistan.

The Governor said that there are profitable investment opportunities available in various sectors in Balochistan and it is important that investors from all over the world take advantage of the available investment opportunities. Both the current Federal and provincial governments are committed to providing complete protection to all national and international investors.

There are vast opportunities for the development of fisheries on the Balochistan coastal belt, he maintained.

He said that we could also benefit from the experiences of Chinese and other developed countries in agriculture and livestock, including fisheries.

Finally, a commemorative shield and gifts were exchanged between Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel and the distinguished guests.