Open Menu

PM Meets Egypt President; Says Arab Summit Vital Step To Show Muslim World Unity

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 11:31 PM

PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital step to show Muslim world unity

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday met with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El Sisi wherein he called the Doha Arab-Islamic Summit as an important step to demonstrate unity within the ranks of the Muslim world against Israel which must be held accountable for its behavior

DOHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday met with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El Sisi wherein he called the Doha Arab-Islamic Summit as an important step to demonstrate unity within the ranks of the Muslim world against Israel which must be held accountable for its behavior.

In the meeting, held on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab–Islamic Summit convened here following Israel’s recent attack on Qatar, the prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s strongest condemnation of Israeli aggression against Qatar on September 9 and also appreciated Egypt’s proactive diplomacy at this difficult juncture.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff were also present in the meeting.

Both leaders expressed their solidarity with Qatar and termed the violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity by Israel as reckless and a blatant violation of international law.

Recalling his meeting with the Egyptian President last December at the D-8 Summit in Cairo, as well as their telephone conversations on the occasion of Eid earlier this year, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to enhance its bilateral relations with Egypt, particularly in the areas of trade, investment and health.

The two leaders agreed to continue to remain in close contact, particularly in view of the regional situation.

Recent Stories

PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital s ..

PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital step to show Muslim world unity

2 minutes ago
 VEC set up at district level to create awareness o ..

VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem

2 minutes ago
 Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on di ..

Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Hea ..

4 minutes ago
 PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vuln ..

PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, nuclear contributio ..

4 minutes ago
 CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining c ..

CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining countries: Balochistan Governor ..

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt launches Jail Health Program to e ..

Balochistan govt launches Jail Health Program to ensure standard healthcare for ..

4 minutes ago
Two killed, one injured in Kahota road accident

Two killed, one injured in Kahota road accident

4 minutes ago
 PMD issues high-risk dengue alert amid flooding an ..

PMD issues high-risk dengue alert amid flooding and monsoon conditions

7 minutes ago
 HPV vaccination campaign launches in Sanghar

HPV vaccination campaign launches in Sanghar

7 minutes ago
 110km road network project in Khari Sharif to be c ..

110km road network project in Khari Sharif to be completed soon: AJK energy Mini ..

7 minutes ago
 National Assembly Committee reviews health policie ..

National Assembly Committee reviews health policies

7 minutes ago
 One dead, another injured in road accident in Hari ..

One dead, another injured in road accident in Haripur

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World