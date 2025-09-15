Open Menu

Two Killed, One Injured In Kahota Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 11:29 PM

Two killed, one injured in Kahota road accident

Two persons were killed and one sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near Kahota area of Rawalpindi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Two persons were killed and one sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near Kahota area of

Rawalpindi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven van collided with Rickshaw near Kahota area of Rawalpindi.

As a result of collision, two persons died on the spot while one was injured.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Recent Stories

Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on di ..

Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Hea ..

57 seconds ago
 PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vuln ..

PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, nuclear contributio ..

58 seconds ago
 CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining c ..

CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining countries: Balochistan Governor ..

1 minute ago
 Balochistan govt launches Jail Health Program to e ..

Balochistan govt launches Jail Health Program to ensure standard healthcare for ..

1 minute ago
 Two killed, one injured in Kahota road accident

Two killed, one injured in Kahota road accident

1 minute ago
 PMD issues high-risk dengue alert amid flooding an ..

PMD issues high-risk dengue alert amid flooding and monsoon conditions

4 minutes ago
HPV vaccination campaign launches in Sanghar

HPV vaccination campaign launches in Sanghar

4 minutes ago
 110km road network project in Khari Sharif to be c ..

110km road network project in Khari Sharif to be completed soon: AJK energy Mini ..

4 minutes ago
 National Assembly Committee reviews health policie ..

National Assembly Committee reviews health policies

4 minutes ago
 One dead, another injured in road accident in Hari ..

One dead, another injured in road accident in Haripur

4 minutes ago
 At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack ..

At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..

13 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to hold joint protest at UN Headquarters ..

Kashmiris to hold joint protest at UN Headquarters on Sep 27

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan