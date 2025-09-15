Two Killed, One Injured In Kahota Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 11:29 PM
Two persons were killed and one sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near Kahota area of Rawalpindi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday
According to initial reports, a rashly driven van collided with Rickshaw near Kahota area of Rawalpindi.
As a result of collision, two persons died on the spot while one was injured.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.
