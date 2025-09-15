Two killed, one injured in Kahota road accident

Two persons were killed and one sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near Kahota area of Rawalpindi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Two persons were killed and one sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near Kahota area of

Rawalpindi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven van collided with Rickshaw near Kahota area of Rawalpindi.

As a result of collision, two persons died on the spot while one was injured.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.