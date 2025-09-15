Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar

Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar on Monday said that for the first time in the history of the province, a "Jail Health Program" has been launched on the special directive of Chief Minister of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar on Monday said that for the first time in the history of the province, a "Jail Health Program" has been launched on the special directive of Chief Minister of Balochistan.

He said under which quality health facilities would be provided to the prisoners in the jails of the province, this program is a revolutionary initiative of the Balochistan government which could prove to be a milestone in ensuring the basic rights and health protection of the prisoners.

He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of a medical screening camp in Central Jail Quetta under the Chief Minister of Balochistan's Jail Health Program.

On this occasion, Secretary Health Balochistan Shaheek Baloch, IG Prisons, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Mehrullah Badini and other high officials were also present.

On this occasion, the Provincial Health Minister reviewed the facilities provided to the prisoners in the jail.

He said that the prisoners in the jails are also part of the society and responsible measures regarding their health are the need of the hour adding that under this program, prisoners are being provided with examination, medicines and treatment to prevent hepatitis A and B, tuberculosis (TB), blood pressure, mental illnesses and more than 30 other infectious diseases.

He further said that in the past, the health of prisoners was not given the priority, they deserved, however, the current government has achieved the honor of organizing a health program specifically in prisons for the first time.

Talking to the media, Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar said that the prison health program has been started on the special directive of the Chief Minister of Balochistan so that prisoners could also get the same treatment and facilities that other members of the society get.

Our aim is not only to provide treatment but also to make prisoners healthy through timely diagnosis of diseases, vaccination and awareness campaigns, he noted.

He described that prisoners are a segment of our society who are in dire need of serious measures regarding their health because healthy prisoners are the guarantee of a healthy society.

The Minister said that this program would be further expanded with time and its implementation to be ensured in all jails of Balochistan.

He said that the government of Balochistan is paying full attention to reforms in the health sector and practical steps are being taken to provide access to quality medical facilities to every citizen, including prisoners.

On this occasion, the Provincial Health Minister also inspected the training program for children, women and other persons imprisoned in the jail where the jail authorities gave a detailed briefing to the Provincial Minister regarding the facilities, training and other arrangements provided to the prisoners.