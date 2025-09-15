One dead, another injured in road accident in Haripur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

One killed while another injured on Monday in a tragic road accident occurred at Paniya Morh in Haripur district

According to a private news channel, police said that the accident occurred when a dumper collided with a motorcycle, resulting killing of one on the spot while another sustained serious injuries in the collision.

Police said the driver fled the scene after the accident, but the dumper has been taken into custody.

The body of the deceased and the injured person were shifted to the Trauma Center for medico-legal formalities and treatment.