110km road network project in Khari Sharif to be completed soon: AJK energy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Sep, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Energy Chaudhry Arshad Hussain said that the opponents have fallen panicked after watching the speedy progress and prosperity in the huge area of his parent Khari Sharif constituency and their countdown has begun.

Arshad Hussain said, "We have worked in every walk of life, including the construction of the Pul Munda Barsali Road in Union Council Afzalpur. I have brought a total of 80 kilometers of roads in the Khari Sharif constituency and are bringing 30 kilometers more roads in the next budget", he disclosed.

He said that under the health package, 4 BHUs and 12 FAPs have been approved in Khari Sharif, on which staff have been deployed and basic health facilities have been provided to the people at their doorsteps.

"An education package is also being brought very soon, under which Primary schools are going to be upgraded to middle, middle to high and high to higher secondary level, Arshad said.

"Under this electricity package, where facilities are already available to the consumers, youth will get employment opportunities", he disclosed.

APP/ahr/378