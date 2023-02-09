UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Home Minister Visits Gadani Jail

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Balochistan Home Minister visits Gadani Jail

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo on Thursday visited Gadani Jail. Assistant Commissioner Hub Samiullah and SSP Hub Murad Khan were also present.

The Home Minister inspected the food cooked for prisoners and reviewed the health facilities in the prison hospital.

Mir Ziaullah Longo issued directives for the resolution of the issues faced by the prisoners.

Talking to the inmates he said steps for the betterment of prisoners are among the priorities of our government. "Jail officers should take a personal interest in solving problems and the welfare of prisoners and jail employees," the minister stressed.

