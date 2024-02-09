Bilal Yamin wins PP-6 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz Muhammad Bilal Yamin won the election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-6 Murree by securing 65,056 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an independent candidate Zain Ul Abidin who got 33,475 votes.

Voters’ turnout remained at 56.32 per cent.