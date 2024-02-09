Bilal Yamin Wins PP-6 Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz Muhammad Bilal Yamin won the election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-6 Murree by securing 65,056 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an independent candidate Zain Ul Abidin who got 33,475 votes.
Voters’ turnout remained at 56.32 per cent.
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N’s Abdul Qadir wins NA-184 election29 seconds ago
-
Independent candidate Naseem Ali Shah wins NA-3932 seconds ago
-
Independent candidate Abdul Ghani wins PK-71 election34 seconds ago
-
Independent Candidate Muhammad Adnan Qadri wins PK-69 election36 seconds ago
-
PML-N's Sardar Mohammad Yousaf Zaman wins NA-14 election41 seconds ago
-
MQM’s Naseer Ahmed wins PS-118 election43 seconds ago
-
Fateh Ullah Khan wins NA-4546 seconds ago
-
Independent candidate Shahnawaz Jadoon wins PS-115 election10 minutes ago
-
AJK PM pays tributes to martyred Dr Afzal Guru10 minutes ago
-
Sardar Ali wins PP-2 election10 minutes ago
-
JUI candidate Syed Zafar Ali Agha wins PB-4910 minutes ago
-
Independent Mohammad Iqbal Khan wins NA-27 election11 minutes ago