Bilawal Reconciliation Proposal Vital For Betterment Of The Country: Aamir Paracha

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Former Managing Director of Pakistan Baitul-Mal Aamir Fida Paracha has said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's proposal for a reconciliation contract was essential in the prevailing era as no political party alone could solve the problems facing the country and the nation.

Talking to the media, he said that it was the need of the hour that all the political parties set aside their political differences and gathered for the development, prosperity, peace and stability of the country and the nation.

Aamir suggested that under the Chair of PPP, all parties must treasure a long-lasting and permanent solution to the country's problems after mutual discussion and consideration.

He said that it had always been the priority of the Pakistan People's Party to provide maximum facilities to the masses for the improvement of their quality of life.

