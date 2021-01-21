UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISP Completes Survey Of 20 Million Houses Out Of 32 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:39 PM

BISP completes survey of 20 million houses out of 32 million

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has completed survey of 20 million houses out of 32 million across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has completed survey of 20 million houses out of 32 million across the country.

Accoridng to an official source, BISP has completed 13 percent survey in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 81 percent in Balochistan, seven percent in Gilgit Baltistan, 28 percent in Islamabad, 20 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 47 percent in Punjab and 72 percent in Sindh.

BISP has obtained the complete information about the 20 million houses including number of people in houses and disabled, which has been verified by National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

The data of 120 million people from 20 million households was available with BISP.

The information has been collected by dividing the country into eight sections while NADRA desk centers have been set up to re-include those who did not participate in the survey, the source revealed.

BISP staff only collects information and the beneficiaries are checked only through proxy and the eligible and ineligible people are informed through letters and messages within three months.

During the survey, the information is obtained from the people about their income while the beneficiaries are also identified on the basis of the assets of the people in indirect manner. The beneficiaries are identified through wealth proxy.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Million

Recent Stories

Iranian President Eyes Place in Top Tier of Gas Ex ..

2 minutes ago

Gov't spends record Rs 208 bln on development proj ..

2 minutes ago

UNCHR starts small business support programme for ..

2 minutes ago

Merkel sees 'much broader scope' for cooperation w ..

5 minutes ago

WHO Chief Thanks Biden For Membership U-Turn, US J ..

5 minutes ago

Georgia Ready to Roll Out Mass Vaccination Campaig ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.