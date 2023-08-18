BTTN awards prizes to winners of essay competition

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN), Quetta has awarded prizes to the winners of an essay competition titled "Unity in Diversity: Promoting National Integration of Pakistan" organized for all the private and public sector universities of Balochistan.

The BTTN, in commemoration of Pakistan's 76th Independence Day celebrations, was announced to arrange a competition among the students currently enrolled in different universities in various BS, MA, and MPhil programs in social sciences, humanities, medical and engineering.

An overwhelming response of over 30 participants was received and evaluated critically as per the assessment criteria that were advertised.

The objective of this inter-university essay competition was to engage and empower the youth of Pakistan in promoting national integration through the theme of "Unity in Diversity", Based on the assessment.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering & Management Sciences (BUITEMS)was the chief guest at the event while VC Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University and faculty members from the University of Balochistan were also present among the participants.

The first cash prize worth of Rs 30,000 was awarded to Farida Gul from the University of Balochistan. The second cash prize worth of Rs 20,000 was presented to Imran Ullah from University of Balochistan, Quetta. The third cash prize of Rs 10,000 was awarded to Mr Abdul Kabeer from BUET, Khuzdar and a consolation prize was awarded to Saif Ullah from the University of Balochistan.

In his address, Vice Chancellor BUITEMS, Prof. Dr. Khalid Hafeez, shared his views on national integration and appreciated BTTN on picking up this much-needed theme.

He congratulated the winners and said that this nation belongs to the youth; they must play a promising role in taking it forward.