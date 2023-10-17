Open Menu

BUITEMS Partners With China & NDMA For Cutting-edge Disaster Prevention Research Lab

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2023 | 11:35 PM

BUITEMS partners with China & NDMA for cutting-edge Disaster Prevention Research Lab

In an unprecedented move that promises to revolutionize the field of disaster prevention, BUITEMS (Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering, and Management Sciences) has been selected to lead the charge in establishing a "Smart Research Lab on Disaster Prevention for Mega Structures

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) In an unprecedented move that promises to revolutionize the field of disaster prevention, BUITEMS (Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering, and Management Sciences) has been selected to lead the charge in establishing a "Smart Research Lab on Disaster Prevention for Mega Structures."

Vice Chancellor BUITEMS Dr. Khalid Hafeez in a statement issued here on Tuesday said that BUITEMS alongside Southeast University Nanjing, China, the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), and the Provincial Disaster Management Agency (PDMA), would spearhead research and innovation in disaster prevention for mega structures. The collaboration is set to bring together diverse perspectives and insights from experts around the world, he noted.

He said that the helm of this pioneering initiative would be manned by BUITEMS' distinguished Faculty of Engineering. With their expertise and dedication, they are poised to make invaluable contributions to this vital field of research.

Moreover, other faculties at BUITEMS will complement the research efforts, making this a truly interdisciplinary project, he said.

The Vice-chancellor further stated that BUITEMS takes immense pride in being one of just five universities across Pakistan chosen to establish this esteemed research lab.

He said alongside BUITEMS, the other four institutions bestowed with this honor were the University of Science & Technology (NUST) Islamabad, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar,NED University Karachi.

He said that the tireless efforts of BUITEMS' Deans, faculty members, and staff have played a pivotal role in achieving this remarkable milestone saying that their dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed, and their contributions were integral to the lab's success.

The future at BUITEMS is nothing short of promising, and this remarkable journey is one that promises to reshape the landscape of research and academia, he concluded.

