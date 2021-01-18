Capital Police launches massive crackdown against anti-social elements: SSP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :A massive crackdown has been launched against anti-social elements and drug peddlers to make Islamabad crime free city, the Senior Superintendent Islamabad Capital Territory Police (SSP) (Operations) Syed Mustafa Tanvir said Monday.

In a statement, he said it was foremost priority of Islamabad police to make the capital city as the safest city and all out efforts would be made in that regard.

The SSP also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens. He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police has apprehended 14 outlaws from various areas of the city - recovering stolen car, narcotics, wine, valuables and weapons from their possession.

SP (Rural-Zone) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted special police team under the supervision of DSP Qasim Niazi including SHO Koral police station Inspector Basheer along with others.

The team successfully apprehended two accused Muhammad Umair and Baber and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Anti-Car Lifting Cell arrested two accused Aadil and Irfan and recovered stolen car from their possession.

Women police arrested a house maid Kiran involved in theft. Similarly, Sabzi Mandi police arrested an accused Asim and recovered stolen valuables from him. Secretariat police arrested suspect Safddar and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Homicide Unit of Islamabad police arrested two accused Naseer-ud-Din and Muhammad Ramzan and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Likewise, Industrial-Area police arrested accused Imran and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Karachi company police arrested two accused Romaish and Sanook Messih and recovered four wine bottles from their possession. Golra police apprehended an accused Muhammad Faizan and recovered 120 gram hashish from him while police also arrested accused Waseem Khan involved in illegally oil selling. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.