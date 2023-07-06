Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Martyred Major Abdullah

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Abdullah

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi while paying tributes to the martyred Major Abdullah Shah, who embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists in district Khyber, stated that the martyred sacrificed his life for the sake of peace of homeland

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi while paying tributes to the martyred Major Abdullah Shah, who embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists in district Khyber, stated that the martyred sacrificed his life for the sake of peace of homeland.

Major Abdullah Shah embraced the exalted rank of martyrdom by fighting bravely against terrorists. The nation salutes the brave son of the dear homeland. The great sacrifice of martyred Major Abdullah Shah will not go waste, he added.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the family of martyred and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant an exalted place to the martyred.

