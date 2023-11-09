Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives in accident near Lodhran

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a recent traffic accident near Lodhran

In his statement issued here on Thursday, he assured the affected families of full support, directed enhanced medical care for the injured, and called for legal action against the negligent driver.