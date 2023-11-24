Caretaker Minister calls on Imam-e-Kaaba, discuss matters of mutual interest

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical education and Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Dr. Aamer Abdullah, called on Imam-e- Kaaba Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid in Islamabad, who is on a four-day visit to Pakistan and discussed matters of mutual interest with him said a press release issued here on Friday.

On this occasion, the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, His Excellency, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy was also present.

During the meeting, the caretaker minister welcomed Imam-e-Kaaba on his arrival to Pakistan on behalf of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially the tribal areas, and said that the people here have more respectful feelings for Imam Kaaba due to special association with Holy Harmain Shareefain.

He termed Imam Kaaba's visit to Pakistan as a blessing and thanked him for his arrival and requested him to offer a special prayer for the unity of Muslim Ummah and the removal of divisions among them.

On this occasion, Imam-e-Kaaba expressed that the main cause of problems and difficulties being faced by the Muslim Ummah, in the world today, is the effects of differences among ourselves, although we are believers of one Allah and our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) also taught us to follow unity among ourselves which we need to obey.

He said that Allah almighty has created the tribes separate just only that they know each other while this should not be the basis of nihilism among Muslims because all Muslims are the Ummah of one Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace be Upon Him.

Imam-e Kaaba on this occasion, thanked the caretaker minister and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for holding respectful sentiments for him.