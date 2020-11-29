Case against PDM leaders registered for violating ECER Act

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The provincial government has registered a case against several leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for violating Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act-2020.

A complaint registered at Pahari Pura Police Station stated that some leaders of different political parties violated the District Administration ban on public gatherings and put people's lives in danger.

The complaint said that Maulana Miskeen Shah District Ameer JUI-F, Rashid Mehmood Daoodzai District President PML-N, Malik Saeed District President PPP, Malik Mohammad Saleem District Chairman QWP, Malik Farhad Khan District President ANP and others clearly violated the district administration's directive. It said that some were also found brandishing arms in the public gathering held on November 22.

Further investigation and procedure for likely arrests was started.