CEO Nokia to visit Pakistan soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ):Consul General of Pakistan in Finland & Chairman Finland-Pakistan Business Council, Wille Eerola called on Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif here on Tuesday.

The minister during the meeting discussed matters of mutual interest and issues related to increasing IT exports, said a news release.

Dr Umar Saif there were great opportunities of increasing Pakistan's IT exports in Scandinavian countries.

He said that CEO of Nokia was coming soon in Pakistan, adding that Nokia 4G phones were being assembled in Pakistan.

He said that 5G and 6G technology would be discussed with CEO Nokia.

On the occasion, Wille Eerola congratulated Dr. Umar Saif on assuming office of Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication.