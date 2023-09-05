Open Menu

CEO Nokia To Visit Pakistan Soon

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2023 | 09:38 PM

CEO Nokia to visit Pakistan soon

Consul General of Pakistan in Finland & Chairman Finland-Pakistan Business Council, Wille Eerola called on Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ):Consul General of Pakistan in Finland & Chairman Finland-Pakistan Business Council, Wille Eerola called on Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif here on Tuesday.

The minister during the meeting discussed matters of mutual interest and issues related to increasing IT exports, said a news release.

Dr Umar Saif there were great opportunities of increasing Pakistan's IT exports in Scandinavian countries.

He said that CEO of Nokia was coming soon in Pakistan, adding that Nokia 4G phones were being assembled in Pakistan.

He said that 5G and 6G technology would be discussed with CEO Nokia.

On the occasion, Wille Eerola congratulated Dr. Umar Saif on assuming office of Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports Business Finland 4G 5G Nokia Umar Saif

Recent Stories

Martyrs of PN heli incident laid to rest with full ..

Martyrs of PN heli incident laid to rest with full military honours

7 minutes ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slide

Oil prices jump, stocks slide

7 minutes ago
 IHC grants more time to Federation for comments in ..

IHC grants more time to Federation for comments in audio leak case

4 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses bail plea of Dr Yasmin Rashid

LHC dismisses bail plea of Dr Yasmin Rashid

4 minutes ago
 Armed robbers deprived man of Rs 2.5 m in DI Khan

Armed robbers deprived man of Rs 2.5 m in DI Khan

7 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani calls on B ..

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani calls on Balochistan Governor Malik Abdu ..

4 minutes ago
RUDA provides clarity regarding Mandi project

RUDA provides clarity regarding Mandi project

4 minutes ago
 CS terms traders' cooperation essential in managin ..

CS terms traders' cooperation essential in managing sugar prices

4 minutes ago
 BTTN holds seminar titled 'Pakistan Defense Day'

BTTN holds seminar titled 'Pakistan Defense Day'

39 minutes ago
 222 power pilferers nabbed during August

222 power pilferers nabbed during August

39 minutes ago
 300 bags sugar seized from illegal hoarding

300 bags sugar seized from illegal hoarding

39 minutes ago
 Comprehensive strategy rolled out for economic upl ..

Comprehensive strategy rolled out for economic uplift: Minister

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan