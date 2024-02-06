- Home
Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza Officially Visits Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia (KSA)
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 06:04 PM
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, while on official visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), in connection with 2nd World Defence Show called on Minister of Defence, KSA, Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and discussed strategic, security issues and opportunities to enhance defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday, the CJCSC also visited stalls of different organizations from Pakistan and inaugurated Al-Fatah-II Missile stall at World Defence Show.
The Chairman also held meetings with the Chief of General Staff KSA, General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili and Chief of Royal Saudi Land Forces, KSA, Lieutenant General Fahad bin Abdullah AL-Muter.
