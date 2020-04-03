Chairman NADRA presents Rs 50 mln cheque to Prime Minister for Corona Relief Fund

Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Usman Yusuf on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented Rs 50 million cheque from the employees to the Corona Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Usman Yusuf on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented Rs 50 million cheque from the employees to the Corona Relief Fund.

The prime minister appreciated passion of NADRA employees for corona relief fund, a press release of the PM Office issued here said.