Chan Invites Opposition For Talks With Government

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 12:40 AM

Chan invites Opposition for talks with government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Spokesperson to Prime Minister, Nadeem Afzal Chan on Thursday invited the Opposition for talks with the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to a private news channel program, he said the demands of Opposition had been accepted for freedom of judiciary, media and Parliament.

The Opposition parties should come forward and discuss matters of national interest, he added.

Commenting on rail accident in which some 74 people had lost their lives, he said this was a tragic train incident and the responsible elements should be punished after thorough inquiry.

About resignation of Sheikh Rashid on the rail accident, he said that the minister had improved the railway system than before. The previous governments did not pay attention to railways, he added.

In reply to a question about so called Azadi March of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, he said that there was no harm for taking out protest march with peace but anyone found involved in violating laws, the action would be taken against them.

