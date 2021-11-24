Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the murder of four members of a family in Ferozewala, has sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura.

The chief minister directed to early arrest the accused for taking legal action whileensuring that justice was provided to the heirs.