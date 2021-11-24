UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Report

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the murder of four members of a family in Ferozewala, has sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the murder of four members of a family in Ferozewala, has sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura.

The chief minister directed to early arrest the accused for taking legal action whileensuring that justice was provided to the heirs.

