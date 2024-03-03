Open Menu

Child Molester Arrested In Attock

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Child molester arrested in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Attock Police on Sunday arrested a man who allegedly molested an 8-year-old boy in his house in village Weero, within the limits of the Rango Police Station in Hazro town of Attock.

According to police sources, the suspect was identified as Waqar Ahmed who allegedly took the boy into his house, where he molested him.

The boy after returning home, revealed his ordeal to his parents, who took him to the police station and after a medical examination of the victim, which confirmed the assault. The police registered a case against the accused and subsequently sent him behind the bars.

