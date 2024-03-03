Child Molester Arrested In Attock
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Attock Police on Sunday arrested a man who allegedly molested an 8-year-old boy in his house in village Weero, within the limits of the Rango Police Station in Hazro town of Attock.
According to police sources, the suspect was identified as Waqar Ahmed who allegedly took the boy into his house, where he molested him.
The boy after returning home, revealed his ordeal to his parents, who took him to the police station and after a medical examination of the victim, which confirmed the assault. The police registered a case against the accused and subsequently sent him behind the bars.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM announces relief package for rains affected families in KP4 minutes ago
-
'Never Again' walk held to create awareness about violence against women4 minutes ago
-
6 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered14 minutes ago
-
'Vocational training Centre offers employment through skill, different courses'24 minutes ago
-
Delivery of ration bags under Ramazan package from March 534 minutes ago
-
Board factory gutted34 minutes ago
-
Sheikhupura Transformer Reclamation Workshop inaugurated34 minutes ago
-
CM initiates polio eradication campaign in KP44 minutes ago
-
First ever selection of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj via NTS ensures transparency: Aneeq44 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 3.2m from 232 defaulters in 24 hours54 minutes ago
-
70th Annual General Alumni meeting at UAF54 minutes ago
-
45 power pilferers netted in MEPCO region54 minutes ago