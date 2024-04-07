Open Menu

Christian Journalists Association, Church Of Pakistan Raiwind Host Easter Fellowship

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Christian Journalists Association, Church of Pakistan Raiwind host Easter fellowship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) In a joint celebration of Easter, the Christian Journalists Association (CJAP), in collaboration with the Church of Pakistan Raiwind, convened a fellowship event on Friday, April 5, 2024, at the St. Peter's school hall.

Bishop of Raiwind Diocese Azad Marshall was guest of honour, who delivered an Easter address. He emphasised the unwavering commitment of Pakistani Christians to their heritage and their dedication to contributing to the nation's progress. He also highlighted the challenges concerning national identity and census, particularly in the Gandhara Corridor region.

Kashif Nawab, the coordinator of CJAP, extended a warm welcome to all attendees, underscoring the association's objectives and accomplishments.

Ms. Sonia Asher, Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Punjab, commended the vital role of journalists in amplifying voices globally.

Ms. Shakeela Javed, another Punjab MPA, representing Sialkot, stressed the importance of perseverance and collaboration for collective progress, encouraging attendees to support one another.

Ejaz Alam Augustine, a former provincial minister for human rights and current MPA, emphasised the power held by a journalist's pen in shaping the destiny of a nation.

The event concluded with the cutting of an Easter cake and a closing prayer led by Pastor Emmanuel Khokhar, the Dean of Raiwind Diocese.

