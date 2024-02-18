Civil Defence Training
February 18, 2024
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) District Civil Defence Officer (CDO) Asim Riaz Wahla said that in the light of the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner/District Controller Civil Defence Narowal Syed Hassan Raza, Civil Defence Basic General, Fire Fighting, First Aid and CPR training continued in government offices, schools, colleges and industrial and commercial institutions.
In this regard, a training session was held at St. John's High school and other places by a civil defence team consisting of Commander Ronak Ali, Bilawal Ali, Instructor Tahira Yasmeen, Muhammad Sharif Bajwa and Shabir Ahmad in which students were trained.
CDO Asim Riaz Wahla said that the Civil Defence team under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza is working day and night to ensure the protection of life and property of citizens.
