Open Menu

Civil Defence Training

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Civil Defence training

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) District Civil Defence Officer (CDO) Asim Riaz Wahla said that in the light of the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner/District Controller Civil Defence Narowal Syed Hassan Raza, Civil Defence Basic General, Fire Fighting, First Aid and CPR training continued in government offices, schools, colleges and industrial and commercial institutions.

In this regard, a training session was held at St. John's High school and other places by a civil defence team consisting of Commander Ronak Ali, Bilawal Ali, Instructor Tahira Yasmeen, Muhammad Sharif Bajwa and Shabir Ahmad in which students were trained.

CDO Asim Riaz Wahla said that the Civil Defence team under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza is working day and night to ensure the protection of life and property of citizens.

Related Topics

Fire Narowal Government

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators set 207-run target for Pe ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators set 207-run target for Peshawar Zalmi

4 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

18 hours ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

18 hours ago
Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

18 hours ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

18 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

18 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

18 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

18 hours ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan