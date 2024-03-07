Open Menu

CJCSC Gen Sahir Calls On PM Shehbaz

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 04:50 PM

CJCSC Gen Sahir calls on PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza Thursday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The CJCSC congratulated the prime minister on assuming his office and expressed best wishes for him.

During the meeting, the professional and security matters of the armed forces also came under discussion.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Prime Minister Best

Recent Stories

English Premier League: Check schedule of remainin ..

English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Cou ..

Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs

42 minutes ago
 Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in ..

Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan

56 minutes ago
 ‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s g ..

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..

3 hours ago
 Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

4 hours ago
 Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

5 hours ago
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focu ..

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security

17 hours ago
 Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for de ..

Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede

17 hours ago
 Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, n ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan