CJCSC Gen Sahir Calls On PM Shehbaz
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza Thursday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
The CJCSC congratulated the prime minister on assuming his office and expressed best wishes for him.
During the meeting, the professional and security matters of the armed forces also came under discussion.
