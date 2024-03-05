Open Menu

CJCSC Underscores Emergence Of New, Complex Healthcare Challenges Demanding Collective Response At SCO Seminar

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM

CJCSC underscores emergence of new, complex healthcare challenges demanding collective response at SCO seminar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Tuesday highlighted that emergence of new and complex healthcare challenges, pandemics and humanitarian crisis merit crafting of collective preparedness, response strategies and more importantly strengthening of multilateral collaboration amongst Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member nations especially in the field of military medicines.

The CJCSC attended the opening session of SCO Members States Seminar being hosted by Pakistan here on the theme of “Challenges in Military Medicines”, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The CJCSC reiterated that both Pakistani nation and Pakistan Armed Forces took great pride in its partnership with SCO and were fully committed to further expand the cooperation.

He expressed his gratitude to SCO for affording this platform for dialogue and cooperation; and the delegates from partner countries for their wholehearted attendance.

