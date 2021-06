LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the train accident near Daharki and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

The CM prayed for early recovery of the injured and said the Punjab government fully sharedgrief of the bereaved families.