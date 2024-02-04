CM inaugurates Nusrat Fateh Ali Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital, here on Sunday.

Hospital spokesman said that initially 110 beds had been made functional in the hospital and in the later phase, the facility would be expanded up to 260 beds.

The CM later visited various parts of the hospital while caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram, Advisor to CM Wahab Riaz, Secretary Health Ali Jan and others were also present.