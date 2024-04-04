CM Meets World Bank Country Director
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a meeting with World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine to discuss World Bank-funded development projects in Punjab.
Emphasising the need for early completion of the ongoing public welfare projects in the province, the Chief Minister said, “I will personally monitor the ongoing World Bank-funded projects.”
Mr Najy Benhassine congratulated Maryam Nawaz on being elected first female Chief Minister of Punjab. CM Maryam thanked him for the good words, and agreed to continue cooperation with the World Bank to achieve sustainable development in Punjab.
The Chief Minister briefed the WB Country Director about the projects like province-wide solid waste management, Knowledge Park, and nutrition for the malnourished children in Punjab.
She added,” The project of providing packaged milk to students in government primary schools is being started soon.” She said,” The World Bank and other institutions will be welcomed to join this project.”
The CM highlighted the need for mutual cooperation for smog elimination and air quality improvement. The progress of WB-funded Punjab Green Development Program, and Punjab Cities Program was also reviewed in the meeting. Both leaders also agreed to cooperate in the field of information technology.
World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine appreciated the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and expressed best wishes for her success.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Chief Secretary and other senior officers concerned attended the meeting.
