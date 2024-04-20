CM pays tribute to martyred police constable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a glowing tribute to the Punjab police constable Imran Haider, who embraced martyrdom in an encounter with bandits in Baghbanpura.

In her message, the CM said that Shaheed constable Imran Haider had made Punjab police proud.

She offered condolences and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

The chief minister highlighted that those who sacrifice their lives in the line of duty live forever. She also directed to provide best medical aid to injured constable Dildar.