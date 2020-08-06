UrduPoint.com
CM's Aide For Early Completion Of District Jail Hangu

CM's aide for early completion of district jail Hangu

HANGU, AUG06 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Prisons Muhammad along with IG prisons Masood-ur- Rehman paid visit to under construction district jail.

A smartly-turned out contingent of the district police presented guard of honor to the visiting dignitaries. DPO Shahid Ahmed Khan, DC Mansoor Rashid, Special Assistant to CM on Religious Zahoor Shakir, MPA Shah Faisal were also present on the occasion.

Expressing displeasure over the inordinate delay in completion of the project, the provincial minister directed XEN C&W Irfan Khatak to take prompt measures for early completion of the district jail, adding its completion would also help build capacity of police.

The XEN sought two-month time for completion of the project.

XEN C&W Irfan Khatak gave a detailed briefing about the district jail project. Later, the minister inspected completed portions of the jail which included blocks, barracks, lockups, family quarters and other parts. It merits mention here that Hangu district Jail project was started in 2009, but it is still incomplete.

