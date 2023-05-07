Commissioner Gujranwala visits Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi visited here on Sunday and reviewed the development projects being executed in Sialkot district.

Presiding over a meeting of the officers from Sialkot and Narowal districts here at DC Complex, he said that mega projects including Sialkot Pasrur Road, Sambrial to Wazirabad Road, Airport Road, Sialkot Cantt to Jassar Garrison Road, Narowal Shakargarh Road were in progress under annual development programme (ADP) and for this purpose, billions of rupees had been spent while Narowal Ring Road project was under construction.

The Commissioner directed the district administration and food department to take steps, keeping in mind the new targets of wheat procurement campaign, effective checking should be ensured to keep food prices under control.

The commissioner also directed the officers of health, education and local government departments to improve the quality of services. Attention should also be paid on timely completion of projects by Punjab Intermediate City Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP), he added.

Later, the Commissioner visited the Cadet College Pasrur where he was presented a guard of honor by the young cadets on his arrival.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan, Director Public Instructions (DPI) Colleges Punjab Prof Syed Ansar Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) were also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner also made a detailed inspection of various departments of the Cadet College and issued instructions to improve the quality of college, raise the standard of teaching activities, provide better facilities to the students and faculty members.

Commissioner Gujranwala Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi directed the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Qamar Mehmood to visit the Cadet College on daily basis and implement the instructions. He said that he would again visit the Sialkot after 15 days.

He said the administration and the faculty have to fulfill their responsibilities with full responsibility in order to make the Cadet College Pasrur an ideal educational institution.

Earlier, in the annual convocation of private girls college in Sialkot Cantt, Commissioner Gujranwala Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mahmood Awan, DPI Colleges Prof Syed Ansar Raza awarded certificates to the students.

Addressing on the occasion, the Commissioner said that female students whohad completed their education were stepping into their practical life and theyshould keep high goals in front of themselves.