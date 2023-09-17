Commissioner visits under-construction university in Sambarial

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi visited the under-construction University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology (UAEET) at Sambarial on Sunday and ordered for completing it on time.

The university is being constructed on 400 acres of land.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Ahsan Mumtaz were also present.

According to the timeline, the project is to be completed in Sept 2024. The commissioner said the project consisted of three academic blocks of seven floors with a total capacity of 1,800 students, a three-story admin block, 28 small/medium and international suites, male and female hostels with a capacity of 200 students, PhD students hostel, library, cafeteria, bus parking stand and gate house is going on simultaneously and till now 30pc civil work has been completed.

Commissioner Gujranwala directed the contractor and the executing agency to speed up work on three academic hostels to ensure their simultaneous completion. He said that so far more than Rs 4 billion had been spent on this project while the completion of the project will cost 17 billion rupees.