Committee on Arms license expresses concern over absence of ministry of interior representative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The Special Committee on Arms License held its first meeting under the chairmanship of Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, where serious concerns were raised regarding the absence of a representative from the Ministry of Interior.

As a result, the committee directed the ministry to ensure attendance in future meetings.

The agenda for the meeting focused on the issuance of arms licenses, specifically the "Detail of Arms License of Prohibited and Non-Prohibited Bore along with its criteria of issuance from April, 2022 till date." Members of the Special Committee expressed their strong concerns over the Ministry of Interior's absence, considering it a significant matter. Consequently, they emphasized the importance of the ministry's representation in future meetings to ensure the committee's smooth proceedings.

The meeting was adjourned until Monday, June 26, to further discuss the crucial agenda related to arms licenses.

Additionally, the committee issued directions for holding future proceedings in-camera, indicating a need for privacy and confidentiality.

The meeting was attended by esteemed Members of the National Assembly, including Zahid Akram Durrani, Deputy Speaker/Member, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, Mohsin Dawar, and Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry.

The Special Committee on Arms License aims to address and examine the issuance of arms licenses, ensuring transparency and adherence to relevant criteria.