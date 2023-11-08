A ceremony was held at the University of Gujrat (UoG) to mark the release of 'The Handbook of Research on Deconstructing Culture and Communication in the Global South,' authored by Dr. Muhammad Yousaf, a senior academic at the varsity's Centre for Media & Communication Studies (CMCS)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) A ceremony was held at the University of Gujrat (UoG) to mark the release of 'The Handbook of Research on Deconstructing Culture and Communication in the Global South,' authored by Dr. Muhammad Yousaf, a senior academic at the varsity's Centre for Media & Communication Studies (CMCS).

The event brought together senior journalists, communication teachers, and researchers to discuss the importance of deconstructing culture and communication in the Global South.

Speaking at the ceremony, senior journalist Imtiaz Alam said that critical thinking always produces quality academic research. "Reconstruction of knowledge is not possible without parting with the rotten culture and traditions. Raising questions about the prevailing norms and ideas is likely to help make the world much better," Imtiaz Alam said.

Prof. Dr. Bushra Hameed ur Rahman said that the handbook was a valuable reference source for both the teachers and students. She said that Dr. Yousaf's book is an illustration of will, determination, and intellect. Dr. Bushra reiterated that Dr. Yousaf has emerged as a leading and distinguished researcher and author in the field of mass communication and media studies.

Dr. Muhammad Yousaf said that new knowledge has always emerged in the Global North. Given the cultural diversity and problems of the Global South, local solutions are possible through the production of local knowledge that deals with local sensitivity.

Dr. Yousaf appreciated the motivation, encouragement, and support of the vice chancellor, Prof.

D. Muhammad Mushahid Anwar, for organizing the book's launch ceremony.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid expressed his gratitude to the guests and other participants. He said that books have an important place in human civilization. He appreciated the work of Dr. Yousaf and noted that integrating research with social problem-solving can always yield better results for the betterment of societies.

Dr. Naveed Iqbal Chaudhry stressed the need for indigenous research analysis of social problems for better results. He said that a good blend of qualitative and quantitative research is essential to understand and solve societal, academic, and practical problems.

Ahmad Waleed said that modern media is the carrier of the communication revolution. He said that students must be equipped with modern techniques and should have command of technological and technical tools that are essential for having a promising career in the media.

Prof. Dr. Hasan Raza Shirazi said: "Facts are created on social media platforms that help develop public opinion. However, one must take into account local prevalent trends and attitudes for the sake of qualitative research and better problem-solving."

Prof. Dr. Faisal Mehmood Mirza, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, lauded the meticulous efforts of Dr. Muhammad Yousaf in editing the scholarly work, saying academic research is necessary for the solution of local problems of today.

The ceremony was moderated by senior academic Dr. Razai Mustafa. A large number of students, along with teachers, attended the ceremony.