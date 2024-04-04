COMSATS signs LoA with NIDM-Pakistan to enhance climate resilience

In a collaborative endeavor aimed at enhancing climate resilience and fostering sustainable solutions for disaster management using innovative technology, the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) and the National Institute of Disaster Management, Pakistan (NIDM), formalized the signing of a Letter of Agreement (LOA) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) In a collaborative endeavor aimed at enhancing climate resilience and fostering sustainable solutions for disaster management using innovative technology, the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) and the National Institute of Disaster Management, Pakistan (NIDM), formalized the signing of a Letter of Agreement (LOA) on Thursday.

The LOA delineates an initiative focused on cooperation, coordination, and resource mobilization across all facets of disaster management, with a specific emphasis on mitigating the vulnerability of communities affected by climate change and natural disasters.

By leveraging the collective expertise and resources of both organizations, the partnership seeks to integrate climate considerations into their respective activities and operations, offering tools, assessment methodologies, and information resources to support decision-makers.

This includes joint research, knowledge sharing, technology transfer, capacity building initiatives, and advocacy efforts across various sectors such as ecosystem management, health, agriculture, and water resources to enhance climate resilience.

Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, Executive Director of COMSATS, and M. Tanveer Paracha, Chief Coordinator of NIDM, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

The collaboration will focus on the exchange of knowledge and data to strengthen climate resilience, alongside advocacy and policy development to raise awareness and shape effective frameworks for climate adaptation and disaster management.

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to building a more resilient future for communities in Pakistan and beyond.

COMSATS is known for its capacity building activities, collaborative research and development projects, and technological solutions aimed at addressing various challenges and delivering public services.

It explores ventures in AI applications, precision agriculture, food security, telehealth, drone technology, electric vehicles, among others.

Additionally, COMSATS holds observer status with UNFCCC and has an exclusive Directorate, COMSATS Centre for Climate and Sustainability, with membership of 25 Climate and Environmental Institutions.

Meanwhile, NIDM-Pakistan operates as a research-based think tank under the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

It provides policy advice and facilitates capacity building services, including research, training, system development, and expertise promotion for effective disaster preparedness and mitigation.

The signing ceremony was graced by distinguished guests and significant stakeholders, comprising policymakers, climate and finance professionals, and practitioners representing various governmental bodies such as the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) Pakistan, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC) Pakistan, SDG Unit, Planning Commission, the ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF), and the Climate Resource Coordination Centre (CRCC).