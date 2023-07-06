COMSTECH expert visits Lab in Mauritania to audit equipment

(@FahadShabbir)

An expert from COMSTECH- the OIC standing committee on scientific and technological cooperation, Syed Muhammad Hussain Rizvi visited a laboratory in Mauritania to audit equipment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ):An expert from COMSTECH- the OIC standing committee on scientific and technological cooperation, Syed Muhammad Hussain Rizvi visited a laboratory in Mauritania to audit equipment.

The expert was invited by the National Agency of Scientific Research and Innovation in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to conduct an audit of the laboratory equipment for the Agency's laboratory in the faculty of science, University of Nouakchott, said a message received here Hussain surveyed the Biobase fume hood, PCR machine, acid purification unit, NMR instrument, and thermal analyzer and fixed various issues. As a result, all of the equipment is functional now.

Hussain trained the end users at the laboratories to properly handle and care for the equipment.

In the second phase, the installation of atomic absorption spectrophotometer, high-performance liquid chromatography unit, powder x-ray diffractometer, and FT-IR will be carried out along with the training of properly using and looking after the equipment.

This one-week expert visit was arranged as part of an exchange of experts for biomedical equipment repair and technology transfer/reintegration under the COMSTECH � Mauritania program.

Syed Muhammad Hussain Rizvi has vast experience in international project handling.

He has installed and commissioned educational CNC Lathe and Milling Machines in Yemen, and Sri Lanka.

Hussain has installed Tanaka Petroleum Analyzer for Sulfur at Afghan National Standard Authority (ANSA), and Optical Spectrometer at J. S. Foundry Kyrgyzstan.

He has also installed and imparted complete training of endues at East West die casting of Ma alloys in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

His work has been recognized with awards by Bruker AXS Germany and an outstanding technical support shield by KRL, Islamabad.